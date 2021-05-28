Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ryan ten Doeschate scored his third half-century of the season

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Essex 182 & 263-8: Wheater 81, Ten Doeschate 55; Raine 3-51 Durham 99: Bancroft 20; S Cook 4-38 Essex (3 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 346 runs Scorecard

A sixth-wicket stand of 125 between Ryan ten Doeschate and Adam Wheater put Essex on course for victory against Durham in the County Championship.

Having bowled out Durham for 99 in their first innings from 58-6 overnight, Essex closed on 263-8 in their second innings, leading by 346.

Wheater joined Ten Doeschate with Essex on 53-5 but they went on to share the highest partnership of the match.

Ten Doeschate eventually fell for 55 before Wheater was run out for 81.

Durham had earlier conceded a first-innings deficit of 83 as Essex's pacemen wrapped things up before lunch.

Sam Cook starred with 4-38, while Jamie Porter and Peter Siddle finished with three wickets each.

In a game dominated by the seamers, Durham's trio of Chris Rushworth, Ben Raine and Brydon Carse then ran through Essex's top order, including Rushworth dismissing Alastair Cook cheaply for the second time.

Wheater and Ten Doeschate came together with Essex's lead only at 136, but the pair batted watchfully and punished any loose deliveries as they both brought up half-centuries just before tea.

After former skipper Ten Doeschate was out lbw to Carse early in the evening session, Wheater pushed Essex's lead beyond 300.

The wicketkeeper was on course for a 13th first-class century when he was run out by Matty Potts' direct hit, but by then the visitors' advantage appeared to be more than enough on a pitch still offering plenty to the bowlers at Chester-le-Street.