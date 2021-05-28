County Championship: Northants on top at Sussex thanks to Zaib & Berg innings
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two):
|Sussex 175 & 142-4: Haines 64*; Kerrigan 2-29
|Northants 256: Zaib 64, Berg 43*; Garton 4-69
|Sussex (3 pts) lead Northants (5 pts) by 61 runs
|Scorecard
Handy knocks from Saif Zaib and Gareth Berg further strengthened Northants' position on day two against Sussex.
Resuming on 91-4 after the hosts' 175, it looked like being a low scoring game until a diligent 64 from Zaib and a 51-run last-wicket stand between Berg (43 not out) and Ben Sanderson (20).
That saw Northants to 256, with a healthy first innings lead of 81 runs.
Sussex then lost Aaron Thomason early and were 98-4 but Tom Haines' unbeaten 64 got them to 142-4 at close of play.
That 44-run fifth-wicket partnership with captain Ben Brown (34 not out) means they have a 61-run lead and the chance to give their visitors a tricky total to chase.
Opener Haines brought up his half-century with a six while Sussex team-mate George Garton earlier took 4-69 to ensure Northants did not build an even bigger advantage.