Ben Slater's fourth half-century of the season gave Nottinghamshire a strong start in their first innings

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Warwickshire 341: Rhodes 91, Lamb 67, Hain 61; Paterson 5-90 Nottinghamshire 173-3: Slater 77, Clarke 48*; Norwell 3-55 Warwickshire (4 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 168 runs Scorecard

Ben Slater made his fourth fifty of the season to help Group One leaders Nottinghamshire start well in their first innings against Warwickshire.

Slater (77) struck 11 fours and a six before he was one of three wickets for Liam Norwell (3-55) as the hosts kept themselves firmly in the contest.

Warwickshire earlier made 341 after adding 91 to their overnight 250-6.

Nottinghamshire then reached 173-3 by stumps, leaving them 168 runs behind with Joe Clarke unbeaten on 48.

Warwickshire were indebted to seamer Norwell's efforts with both bat and ball for ensuring they will give their visitors a testing final two days at Edgbaston.

After the Bears lost Danny Briggs and Craig Miles early in the morning session to leave them 277-8, Norwell (30 not out) shared partnerships of 21 with Matthew Lamb (67) and 52 with Oliver Hannon-Dalby (26) for the last two wickets.

That ensured they reached 341 and also claimed a third batting bonus point.

Nottinghamshire's reply got off to a solid start either side of two brief rain breaks and an early tea as Slater and recalled England batsman Haseeb Hameed shared an opening partnership of 72.

Hameed was bowled offering no shot for 39 when Norwell found some movement back in from outside off stump and he also trapped Ben Duckett lbw shortly after from around the wicket.

But the prize wicket of the evening session for the right-armer was Slater, who he had caught behind shortly after being pulled for six into the stands.

Warwickshire fast bowler Liam Norwell:

"The game is probably in the balance if we're completely honest. All three results are possible and the best team will win. The weather has destroyed the last few games we've played.

"It was a lot of fun with Olly (Hannon-Dalby) putting on that partnership. We did the important part by getting the bonus point. The crowd got behind us and it was one of those moments where you realised you missed the crowd.

"We batted for an hour together, which took time out of the game and gave them a horrible little spell of three overs just before lunch. It frustrated the opposition so if we do it then great, if they do it to us then it's not so great."

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Dane Paterson:

"We're in a good position and we've scored well. It was a good response. The batters are in a purple patch at the moment.

"The team could be easily frustrated with a partnership like that, but we stuck in there. As a bowler it's a weird time to bowl as you never know what is going to happen, especially being a number 10 myself.

"It's been a while since I've taken a five-fer and there's a lot of relief that went through my body. Thankfully, I've sorted myself with the conditions as a lot of bowlers who come to England normally tend not to hit the wicket. I've spoken to Stuart Broad and Kevin Shine and they said if you hit the deck you'll create chances."