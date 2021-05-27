Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Only one man - Jack Crawford in 1906 - has opened the batting for England at a younger age than Hameed

England v New Zealand: First LV= Insurance Test Date: 2-6 June Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Lord's Coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio 4 LW. Daily highlights on BBC Two at 19:00. In-play highlights and text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Batsman Haseeb Hameed has "come back strong" to earn an England recall, according to Ashley Giles.

Hameed played three Tests at the age of 19, only to endure a difficult spell at Lancashire before reviving his career by joining Nottinghamshire in 2019.

He has been called into the England squad for the Test series against New Zealand, which starts on Wednesday.

"We've had a close eye on him and it's great to get him back into the fold," said England managing director Giles.

"I worked with him when I was coach at Lancashire and I was very impressed with how he goes about his work."

Opener Hameed played three matches in India in 2016, becoming the youngest man to appear in a Test for England in 19 years.

He averaged 43.80 with the bat but, after his tour was ended by a broken finger, his lack of form for Lancashire prevented an immediate return to international cricket.

The right-hander made only one first-class century in the following three years - averaging as little as 9.44 in the summer of 2018.

After he was released by Lancashire, he moved to Trent Bridge and began with a promising campaign in the truncated summer of 2020, averaging 38.85.

Hameed, now 24, as been in superb form in 2021, already making two hundreds and two half-centuries in the County Championship.

"He's a high quality young player," Giles told BBC Sport. "But as we see with some players, they come into the England system and it can shock them a little bit.

"Sometimes they can go back a bit, but he's shown the character that we know he's got and he's come back strong."

Hameed and Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings were called into the squad after an injury to Ben Foakes, who slipped in the dressing room while playing for Surrey last week, resulting in a torn hamstring that will keep him out for three months.

As a result, Gloucestershire gloveman James Bracey, 23, is set to make his debut at in the first Test at Lord's.

"He was around us a lot last year and through the winter," Giles said of Bracey.

"He's impressed everyone, he's obviously done very well in county cricket so he may well get an opportunity.

"He's a very impressive young man and if he plays it will be a very exciting week for him as it is for any debutant."