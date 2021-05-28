Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hashim Amla brought up his 54th first-class century on the first evening

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day two): Surrey 473: Amla 173, Clarke 65, Patel 62, Overton 50; Higgins 4-69 Gloucestershire 45-1: Brathwaite 27* Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Surrey (3 pts) by 428 runs Scorecard

Hashim Amla's superb 173 put Surrey in control of their County Championship match against Gloucestershire.

The 38-year-old struck 16 fours during a marathon 347-ball stay at the crease as his team piled up 473.

After Jamie Overton (50) was dismissed by David Payne with the very first ball of day two, Amla was ably supported by Sean Abbott (40) and Rikki Clarke (65).

Kraigg Brathwaite then (27 not out) saw Gloucestershire reach 45-1 before rain brought an early end at The Kia Oval.

Chris Dent was the only batsman to fall, dismissed for 14 by spinner Amar Virdi.

Ryan Higgins was the pick of the visiting bowlers, recording figures of 4-69, while Miles Hammond took the key wicket of Amla when the former South Africa batsman chopped on.