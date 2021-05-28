Last updated on .From the section Counties

Keaton Jennings struck 14 fours in his 19th first-class century which was also his fourth for Lancashire

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Yorkshire 159: Duke 52; Bailey 3-6, Lamb 2-26 Lancashire 350-6: Jennings 114, Wells 60, Davies 52; Thompson 3-64 Lancashire (6 pts) lead Yorkshire (1 pt) by 191 runs Scorecard

A century from Keaton Jennings helped Lancashire build a commanding lead over Yorkshire and ensure they maintain control of the Roses match.

Jennings (114) struck his fourth first-class ton for the Red Rose and the 19th of his career as the hosts pressed on from 95-1 overnight to close on 350-6.

They lead by 191 runs with four wickets still in hand as Yorkshire toiled with the ball on the second day.

Luke Wells (60) and Josh Bohannon (47 not out) also impressed with the bat.

England international Jennings' first century of the season included 14 fours in a five-and-a-half hour stay at the crease at Old Trafford.

His 175-run partnership with Wells for the second wicket helped Lancashire back up their strong first-day performance with the ball to take full control in the meeting of Group Three's top two sides.

Jennings eventually departed to Ben Coad as Adam Lyth clung on to a low chance at first slip, the first of three wickets falling for six runs to leave them 252-4.

But skipper Dane Vilas (35) and Bohannon added 57 for the fifth wicket to take them beyond 300 before their lead approached 200 by stumps thanks to Luke Wood (7) and Danny Lamb (4 not out) playing support roles.

Jordan Thompson (3-64) was the pick of Yorkshire's bowlers with Coad (2-65) taking the other two wickets to fall during the day.