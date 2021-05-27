Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Leah Paul's three-wicket burst put Ireland in control in Thursday's final T20

Fourth Twenty20 International, Stormont: Scotland 99-7 (20 overs): M McColl 30*, K Bryce 22; L Paul 3-12 Ireland 101-4 (13.5 overs): G Lewis 49, L Delany 27; K Bryce 2-23 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland secured a 3-1 series success over Scotland thanks to a six-wicket victory in the final T20 at Stormont.

The tourists struggled to 99-7 from their 20 overs with Megan McColl hitting an unbeaten 30 while Leah Paul took three wickets in four balls.

Irish opener Gaby Lewis was in sparkling form with 49 from 40 balls while captain Laura Delany added 27 as the hosts won in 13.5 overs.

Scotland won the opener before Ireland dominated the last three games.

The Scots, who won the toss and elected to bat, reached 44-2 before Paul just missed out on a hat-trick as the spinner produced her three-wicket burst.

Kathyrn Byrce (22) was the first to fall and there was a spectacular diving catch by Lara Maritz at cover.

Ireland celebrate their series victory at a sunny Stormont

Scotland failed to recover from Paul's devastating spell although McColl provided much-needed lower order runs with her 30 coming off 29 deliveries.

Ireland lost opener Rebecca Stokell (four) early in their response but Lewis and Delany put on 77-run partnership to take the total just 15 runs shy of the victory target.

Shauna Kavanagh's unbeaten 13 ensured it was reached with ease as the Irish bounced back in style following the opening loss on Monday.

Lewis was named player of the match and Paul, with nine wickets at a remarkable average of just 4.44, took the player of the series accolade while there was an Irish senior debut for Georgina Dempsey,