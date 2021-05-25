Jofra Archer: England bowler has surgery on elbow injury
Fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent surgery on his troublesome right elbow on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.
The 26-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams.
A further update and guidance on when he will return to bowling is expected in about four weeks.
Archer had an injection for the long-standing problem in March and has played only two matches since then.
The Barbados-born bowler managed only five overs in the second innings of Sussex's draw with Kent earlier this month.