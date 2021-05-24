Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne are also Queensland team-mates

Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are expected to be with Glamorgan until 22 July.

That would mean them playing a further three Championship games while Labuschagne could play the whole of the T20 group stages.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace revealed the date at a members' meeting.

Labuschagne and South African batsman Colin Ingram are expected to be Glamorgan's T20 overseas players.

That would mean Neser being held in reserve.

Ingram has arrived in the UK and is now in quarantine ahead of Glamorgan's T20 campaign, which starts on 10 June when they host Gloucestershire in Cardiff.

Labuschagne was not picked for Australia's tour of West Indies because of travel and quarantine problems, but appears likely to have subsequent national commitments.

Glamorgan are considering whether to add another overseas signing for the One-Day Cup between mid-July and mid-August, while Ingram may feature if required in some of the bloc of the final four Championship games, which start on 30 August.