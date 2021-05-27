County Championship: Hashim Amla hits ton for Surrey against Gloucestershire

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla made 103 from 200 deliveries
LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day one):
Surrey 285-5: Amla 103*, Patel 62, Overton 50*
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Surrey 2 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts
Scorecard

South Africa great Hashim Amla struck an unbeaten century as Surrey enjoyed the better of day one against Gloucestershire at The Kia Oval.

The 38-year-old former Proteas batsman, who ended the day 103 not out, brought up his 54th first-class ton with his 12th boundary of the opening day.

He shared 104 with Jamie Overton (50 not out) for the seventh wicket, after Surrey had slipped from 105-1 to 181-5.

Surrey closed on 285-5, with opener Ryan Patel also earlier making 62.

David Payne and Ryan Higgins were the pick of the Gloucestershire bowlers, taking two wickets apiece.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC