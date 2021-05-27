Last updated on .From the section Counties

Leicestershire's Callum Parkinson (left) trapped Martin Andersson in front for a golden duck

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one): Middlesex 260-7: Simpson 73*; Parkinson 3-76 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Middlesex 2 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

An unbeaten 73 from John Simpson steadied Middlesex after a shaky spell after lunch against Leicestershire.

The visitors opted to bat and recorded a first 50 partnership of the season for the opening wicket, but none of the top four pressed on after good starts.

Callum Parkinson's two wickets in two balls left Middlesex 132-6 before Simpson and Luke Hollman added 90 runs.

While Foxes seamer Ed Barnes clean bowled Hollman (32), Simpson hung about as Middlesex closed day one on 260-7.

Parkinson led the way for Leicestershire with figures of 3-76, with the Uptonsteel County Ground pitch giving swing, seam and spin.

The two sides have just one County Championship victory between them in Group Two this season, with Middlesex four points ahead of their opponents having played a game more.