Warwickshire's Sam Hain (left) batted for almost three hours in his innings of 61

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day one): Warwickshire 250-6: Rhodes 91, Hain 61, Lamb 43*; Paterson 3-57 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 2 pts Scorecard

Group One leaders Nottinghamshire fought back with late wickets to keep Warwickshire in check after Will Rhodes and Sam Hain made half-centuries.

Rhodes (91) and Hain (61) had helped steer Warwickshire to 238-3 before a mini-collapse in the last hour.

Dane Paterson (3-57) was the beneficiary for Notts as they claimed a second bowling bonus point and broke through to the Warwickshire tail.

Matthew Lamb (43 not out) survived to the close with the Bears on 250-6.

Nottinghamshire, who came into the match with a nine-point lead at the top of the group and with three successive wins, did not get the rewards they would have wanted having chosen to bowl after winning the toss.

Rob Yates (8) and Pieter Malan (17) were the only two wickets to fall in the morning session while Rhodes' departure to the last ball before tea had taken Warwickshire to 163-3.

But after Hain departed for a near three-hour 61, the Bears lost three wickets for just 10 runs all to South Africa seamer Paterson.

They included all-rounder Tim Bresnan for an eight-ball duck as Haseeb Hameed marked his England Test recall with two smart catches.

He had earlier caught Rhodes under the helmet at forward short leg off Liam Patterson-White.