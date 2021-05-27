Last updated on .From the section Counties

Peter Siddle took 2-15 for Essex

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Essex 182: Pepper 92; Rushworth 4-32 Durham 58-6: Bancroft 20; S Cook 3-20 Durham (3 pts) trail Essex (2 pts) by 124 runs Scorecard

Essex recovered from a collapse in their first innings to leave hosts Durham struggling after fighting back with six wickets in the final session.

The visitors were all out for 182, with Michael Pepper making 92, but the last five wickets fell for just three runs.

Durham's first innings saw opener Alex Lees fall in the third over without scoring to Jamie Porter.

Five more wickets, including Cameron Bancroft, then went with Sam Cook taking three as they closed on 58-6.

It was certainly a day for the bowlers, barring Pepper's career-best resistance which had been the bedrock of Essex's effort, but his dismissal at 179-5 completely changed the complexion of the innings.

Seamers Chris Rushworth and Ben Raine picked up four wickets each, with Rushworth trapping Alastair Cook lbw early on and then adding Pepper in the same manner.

Durham then found the same batting problems on their home surface as Essex got stuck in early on.

After Lees' early departure captain Scott Borthwick and Bancroft dug in before Cook removed the former lbw.

Australian seamer Peter Siddle snared compatriot Bancroft and then Jack Burnham, either side of Michael Jones going to Cook, as the first five wickets were lbw.

David Bedingham went with the last ball of the day, Cook bowling him to leave the hosts in trouble going into day two.