George Dockrell has hit a century and two half-centuries so far this season for Leinster Lightning

Leinster Lightning captain George Dockrell has been included in the Ireland squad for the World Cup Super League games against the Netherlands.

Dockrell has been in superb early-season batting form with the Lightning all-rounder boasting an average of 148.50.

"We have high hopes he can carry that form into the international arena," said chair of selectors Andrew White.

The games in Utrecht will be played on 2, 4 and 7 June.

Ireland have named a core squad of 15 players with an additional four players also travelling to assist with preparations and training with current Covid-19 restrictions not permitting local support.

Northern Knights seamer Graeme McCarter is another player in the panel who has been rewarded for his performance in the Inter-Provincial Series.

"Graeme has proven time-and-time again that he bowls with excellent control, and continually hits that line and length that makes batters uncomfortable," added White.

"His ability to move the ball has led to many of his wickets this season. Given the conditions we will face in the Netherlands may be very similar to those at home, Graeme's bowling will be a great asset.

"The three World Cup Super League matches against Netherlands will be a stern test for the squad as we head into a busy and consequential summer of international cricket.

"This is the first of three such series we're playing over the next few months, and with 30 World Cup qualification points up for grabs, we will be keen to claim as many points as we can."

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. Additional players: Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Graham Kennedy, David O'Halloran.