Ireland celebrate taking a Scotland wicket but the game would end in defeat for the hosts

First T20 International (Stormont) Scotland 87-9 (20 overs): K McGill 20; C Raack 3-15, L Delany 2-13 Ireland 76 (19.5 overs): L Paul 18; K McGill 3-18, K Bryce 2-8 Scotland won by 11 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

Scotland secured an 11-run victory over Ireland in the first of four T20 games between the sides in Belfast this week.

In a low-scoring encounter Katie McGill top-scored for the tourists with 20 from 22 balls as they made 87-9.

Leah Paul hit an unbeaten 18 but the Irish struggled and they were were bowled out for 76 with three balls left with McGill taking three wickets.

The game marked a return of spectators while the teams were in action for the first time since September 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic had deprived the sides from competitive cricket and it was double boost with the welcome return of spectators to sporting events in Northern Ireland.

It was also a day to remember for Ireland pair Amy Hunter and Ava Canning along with Scotland's Ailsa Lister as they made their senior debuts.

The opener was scheduled for Sunday but it was postponed because of rain and rearranged for Tuesday, with the final games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sun shone at Stormont on Monday morning but Scotland, who won the toss, showed this would be a tough day for batters although Sarah Bryce (14), Kathyrn Bryce (12) and McGill provided a solid start.

Celeste Raack (3-15) was the best of the Irish bowlers while captain Laura Delany took 2-13.

Shauna Kavanagh (12) was the only top-order batter to reach double figures as Ireland slumped to 48-7 after 15.3 overs.

Paul, who scored her 18 runs in 22 balls, and Raack (10) gave the hosts a glimmer of hope but it ended in defeat.

McGill (3-18) was ably supported by Kathryn Bryce (2-8) and Katherine Fraser (2-15) as Scotland went one up with three to play.