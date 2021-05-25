The International Cricket Council set up the anti-corruption and security unit in 2000

Part of Alex Marshall's 37-year career in the police involved investigating corruption in the force. If you're immediately thinking of AC-12 and "catching bent coppers", then he's quick to point out that he has carefully avoided the BBC television show Line of Duty.

Now his brief is to fight corruption in world cricket. He's a busy man too - the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit which he leads has about 40 live investigations and six men have been sanctioned this year alone.

You can take a look through some of the ICC's decisions, which are made public, albeit often redacted.

Revealing details of Bitcoin changing hands, suspects fleeing the country and liberal use of terms like 'Mr X', they are crime fiction in real life.

"Across the main cricket-playing nations, there are some where gambling is illegal, but that doesn't stop it from being incredibly popular," says Marshall, a former Hampshire chief constable.

"Therefore you end up with huge, unregulated markets.

"In the regulated markets, you could run an algorithm on the betting patterns around a particular event and you might see anomalies.

"In an unregulated market, there's no access to data. It's offline. It's through relationships in towns and villages. It's impossible to spot anomalies.

"Therefore, the starting point for investigations is usually the information and intelligence that comes into us from people within cricket and often the corruptors themselves."

Alex Marshall was appointed by the ICC in 2017

The ICC judgements also detail how a fix is arranged. In some cases, it can be surprisingly mundane. United Arab Emirates pair Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar, for example, discussed their plans over a coffee on the beach.

However, the likelihood of a 'start-up' corruptor succeeding is remote. Sidling up to a cricketer in a hotel lobby and asking if they want to make a few quid is not the preferred method of most fixers. It is much more sophisticated than that.

"More often than not, many months of planning go into it," explains 59-year-old Marshall.

"We've had cases of franchise owners in lower-level tournaments who have deliberately moved in to that event and paid significant sums with the long-term intent of corrupting their own team or providing inside info to bookies.

"When a draft is coming up, it's not uncommon for us to get approaches to players saying 'if you are willing to do this thing for the owners, you will be picked'.

"A franchise owner could be working for bookies who have access to some pretty significant resources. Once people start handing over more than a million dollars to buy a franchise team, you're getting towards serious territory.

"What are they expecting to get back if they are willing to put that sort of money in?"

Probably the most famous example of cricket corruption seen in the UK was the plot of Pakistan's Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir to deliberately bowl no-balls in the 2010 Lord's Test against England.

Archive: The News of the World's secret recording of agent Mazhar Majeed discussing fixing. He was later jailed for his part in the Lord's 2010 plot.

However, that episode has given the false impression that fixes are often about singular, small events. Whereas Asif and Amir were purposely bowling no-balls, a deliberate no-ball is often the signal that the fix is in and will affect the action that follows.

"A fix tends to be about sessions of play," says Marshall. "Corruptors might approach opening batsmen or bowlers, and/or the captain, to try to influence a session of play.

"Not very often is it the whole match. Occasionally it has been, although that's quite rare. I can't think of an occasion where the corrupt act has been a single ball."

Naveed and Anwar, the pair from the beach, have been joined by UAE team-mate Qadeer Ahmed in receiving a ban this year. So too Sri Lankans Dilhara Lokuhettige and Nuwan Zoysa, and former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak - the latter a high-profile case given his standing in the game.

What links the six men is the lack of riches in their own country compared to the rest of the cricketing world - a vulnerability a would-be corruptor will look to exploit.

That search for vulnerability can also lead to other parts of the game.

"There have been women approached," says Marshall.

"So far the betting market on the women's game is relatively low. The reward for the corruptor is not great unless it's a very high-profile match.

"Under-19 cricket is more popular. There are betting markets and streams, so we have had younger players approached or asked for information."

If a player, coach or official falls foul of temptation, vulnerability or circumstance, they run the risk of being thrown out of the game.

There is a limit to the ICC's jurisdiction over corruptors who come from the outside, although that does not mean Marshall and his team are powerless.

"We'll report them to law enforcement if what they are doing could be a crime. We'll talk to border agencies to try to stop them from getting in and out of countries," he says.

"If there is someone in employment, we'll talk to their employers about what they are doing. If we can get publicity, we'll put their name in the public domain.

"We're hoping to publish the names of people who are excluded from cricket because they are corruptors. There's legal process to go through."

There is a danger that cricket lovers can become cynical about what they see, to think that something too incredible to be true is just that.

But, for all he knows about the darker side of the game, Marshall has not lost his trust.

"I'm a fan who has my eyes open," he says. "I trust the cricket I'm watching in virtually all cases. I also know there are corruptors watching the same cricket wondering where there is vulnerability and who they could approach.

"The threat will always be there, but we can disrupt these corruptors and make sure the people within the game are resistant to these approaches.

"You should believe in it. I do."