Alex Davies also made a half-century against Northants at Old Trafford in April

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Lancashire 88-1: Davies 51* Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northamptonshire (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire moved to the top of the Group Three table despite a thoroughly frustrating visit to Northamptonshire.

Only 6.2 overs were possible on the final day - and just 34.3 overs in the entire match - at Wantage Road.

Alex Davies had time to reach his fourth half-century of the season and was 51 not out when the umpires called the game off, with Luke Wells on seven.

The visitors are three points clear of Yorkshire ahead of the Roses match at Old Trafford, which starts on Thursday.