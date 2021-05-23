Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rain saw the game at the Spitfire Ground peter out to a draw

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Kent 307: Stevens 190; van der Gugten 4-34, Neser 4-67 & 60-1 dec: Cox 27* Glamorgan 64-3 dec: Root 26*; Quinn 2-10 & 23-1 Kent (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (11 pts) Scorecard

The weather was the winner in Canterbury as heavy downpours wrecked an enterprising attempt by Kent and Glamorgan to set up a run-chase.

The umpires made the call to end the match at 13:45 BST.

Glamorgan were 23-1 at the time, with David Lloyd the man to fall, chasing a target of 304 to win.

The return of spectators was mostly a soggy affair, with only Darren Stevens' spectacular first-innings knock of 190 to lift home supporters' spirits.

It was a disappointing outcome after the decision from the two captains to pursue a positive result.

Glamorgan declared their first innings on their overnight total of 64-3, while Kent knocked up a rapid 60-1 before pulling in.

The original target was 304 in 84 overs at 3.62 runs per over, but after Lloyd played on to Matt Quinn for a rapid 17, the rain returned to make conditions unplayable.