Ned Eckersley was the only Durham player to score over 40 in their first innings

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 258: Critchley 49, Madsen 42; Rushworth 6-49 Durham 218: Eckersley 82; Aitchison 6-28 Derbyshire (13 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire seamer Ben Aitchison finished with career-best figures of 6-28 as their game with Durham petered out into a predictable draw.

Durham resumed on 20-2 in their first innings in reply to Derbyshire's 258.

But both sides knew that with another day of rain forecast, any already unrealistic hopes of a result were as good as over before play started.

Aitchison bowled beautifully to add to his two overnight wickets, while Durham passed 200 to claim a batting point.

Brydon Carse was the last wicket to fall, caught by Aitchison off the bowling of Matt Critchley.

Play was called off early before a ball of the second innings was bowled.

Derbyshire remain bottom of Group One, while Durham stay third, three points behind second-placed Essex with a game in hand.