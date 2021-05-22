Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire seamer Mohammad Abbas (right) took 3-19 against his former county

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Hampshire 233: Holland 82; Barnes 4-61 & innings forfeit Leicestershire 84: Patel 27; Abbott 6-47, Abbas 3-19 & 26-1: Abbott 1-6 Hampshire (12 pts) drew with Leicestershire (11 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire and Leicestershire's rain-hit match finished as a predictable draw despite the hosts forfeiting their second innings in a bid to force a win.

Leicestershire were dismissed for just 84 in reply to Hampshire's 233, but avoided the follow-on by just a run on the stroke of the tea interval.

Hampshire chose not to bat again and set the Foxes 150 to win off 22 overs.

But Leicestershire opted against trying to chase down the target, batting out 17 overs to reach 26-1.

Leicestershire had earlier resumed on 28-5 in their first innings needing another 55 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Yet after only 81 overs were possible on the first three days, further rain meant there was no play until 14:00 BST on the final day, with a couple more shorter interruptions during the afternoon.

However, Hampshire did manage to pick up the last five Leicestershire wickets for just 56 runs as Kyle Abbott (6-47) and Mohammad Abbas (3-19) profited.

Despite Hampshire choosing to not bat again, Leicestershire decided not to take their chances at a run chase.

Sam Evans was the only wicket to fall, leg before to Abbott, before the two sides settled on an early finish.

The draw meant Hampshire missed the chance to go top of Group Two with Gloucestershire and Somerset due to finish on Sunday, while Leicestershire remained bottom and without a win from six games.