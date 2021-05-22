Last updated on .From the section Counties

Blake Cullen (right) was one of Kemar Roach's four wickets as Surrey bowled Middlesex out for 160

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day three): Surrey 190: Burns 64, Stoneman 63; Andersson 3-30 & 135-0: Stoneman 74*, Burns 61* Middlesex 160: Simpson 68; Clark 4-41, Roach 4-61 Surrey (3 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman posted their second century stand of the match to boost Surrey's victory chances against Middlesex at The Oval.

The openers finished unbeaten on 61 and 74 respectively as Surrey reached 135-0 in their second innings, a lead of 165.

Earlier, Kemar Roach and Jordan Clark took four wickets apiece to dismiss Middlesex for 160 in only 46.3 overs.

John Simpson (68) kept them in contention, but Middlesex face an uphill battle on the final day.

It took the visitors just 3.1 overs to finish off Surrey's first innings in the morning, with Blake Cullen - who returned a career-best 3-30 - and Tom Helm (3-47) sharing the two outstanding wickets.

However, Middlesex quickly collapsed to 27-4 in reply as Roach (4-61) had both openers caught behind and took out Peter Handscomb's off stump with a fuller delivery, while Nick Gubbins misread Reece Topley's line and was trapped leg before.

Simpson batted sensibly to steady the ship and score his first half-century of the season, while Martin Andersson (26) led a counter-attack with a string of boundaries off Roach before falling to a sprightly slip catch from Rikki Clarke.

Cullen helped Simpson to shepherd the Middlesex total beyond 150, but Clark (4-41) dashed their hopes of first-innings parity by mopping up the final three wickets - including that of Simpson, taken low at gully by Ollie Pope.

Intermittent showers delayed Surrey's opportunity to extend their 30-run advantage, but Stoneman - who survived a sharp chance to point off Tim Murtagh before he had scored - gradually settled into his groove.

He passed his half-century from 63 balls, displaying faultless timing with a series of crisp cover drives off Cullen and Ethan Bamber.

Burns followed suit from 71 deliveries, punishing a ragged Middlesex attack to steer his side to 135-0 at stumps with one eye on a fourth-day declaration.

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio London:

"It's been a brilliant day. To take all 10 wickets and keep them down to that score before Rory and Mark made runs, it hopefully sets up a big day tomorrow.

"Hopefully the weather stays fair and it's game on. There's runs in the bank and wickets in hand which should give us a good platform and a good chance.

"The weather has dictated the pitch a bit but credit to Kemar (Roach), he bowled superb and the rest of the lads backed it up well.

"He will run in and bowl as much as he can and do as much for the team as anyone, so he's been great to have around."