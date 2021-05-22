Last updated on .From the section Counties

Chris Rushworth became Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker in the win over Worcestershire and continued his impressive form at Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 258: Critchley 49, Madsen 42; Rushworth 6-49 Durham 20-2: Bancroft 9*; Aitchison 2-3 Durham (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (2 pts) by 238 runs Scorecard

Durham paceman Chris Rushworth continued his excellent start to the season with six wickets at Derbyshire.

Just 17 overs of play had been possible over the first two days, but thankfully the rain relented on day three.

Despite Rushworth finishing with 6-49, Matthew Critchley (49) and Wayne Madsen (42) helped the hosts reach 258 all out.

Ben Aitchison (2-3) took the wickets of opener Alex Lees (1) and Ben Raine (0) as Durham struggled to 20-2.

There was some concern when Derbyshire wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein had to leave the field after being hit on the head by a short one from Brydon Carse and concussion protocols mean he will play no further part in the match.

The home side got off to a good start to the day, but after Rushworth made the breakthrough with the wicket of Brooke Guest (30) they collapsed from 71-0 to 73-3.

Critchley and Madsen steadied the ship before Rushworth, who has taken 32 wickets at an average of 14.84 this season, had the former caught at mid-wicket by Carse just one run short of his half-century.

England fast bowler Mark Wood helped mop up the tail to end with figures of 2-84, but, aptly, it was the 34-year-old Rushworth who claimed the final two wickets to complete a five-wicket haul and pass 1,000 wickets in all cricket.

The match seems destined for a draw, but Aitchison's two quick wickets late in the final session could make for an interesting morning session on the final day.