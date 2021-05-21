Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daryl Mitchell scored his first one-day international century with 100 not out against Bangladesh in March

Middlesex have signed New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for the final nine group matches of the T20 Blast.

Mitchell's capture complements the signing of Paul Stirling who will play the club's opening five T20 matches.

The pair come in to replace Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has been selected to tour the West Indies.

Earlier this month, Mitchell, 30, who has played four Test matches and 18 limited overs internationals, was given a central contract by New Zealand.

It will be the first time Mitchell has played club cricket overseas, having scored more than 2,000 T20 runs for Northern Districts and Canterbury.

"He comes highly recommended by his New Zealand contemporaries and we have watched him force his way into that strong New Zealand team over the last few years," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website. external-link

"He brings an all-round game, with a focus on power hitting, and good cricket intellect."