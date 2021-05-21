Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Boyd Rankin first represented Ireland in 2003 when he was 19 years of age

Ireland pace bowler Boyd Rankin, who also played for England, has announced his retirement from international cricket and inter-pro duty.

Derry-born Rankin played in 153 Ireland games in two stints between 2003 and 2020, either side of three years with England which included one Ashes Test.

The Bready club-man also spent 15 years in English county cricket, including a lengthy spell at Warwickshire.

"I feel now is the right time to step away," said the 36-year-old.

"I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it.

"I never dreamt I would play for Ireland as much as I did and to travel the world playing in numerous World Cups and to pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget.

"To have also a long career in county cricket especially during my 11-year stint with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, 50-over competition twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I am very grateful for."

Rankin played in Ireland's first men's Test against Pakistan in 2018 and took his country's first Test wicket

Rankin added that playing one Test for England in 2014, when Ireland did not yet have Test status, was also a "very proud moment".

The seamer later went on to play in Ireland's first men's Test match against Pakistan at Malahide in 2018 when he claimed his country's first wicket, which he described as a "special moment".

He added: "My best memories and achievements that stick out for me would be the World Cup wins - in 2007 beating Pakistan and Bangladesh to put Irish cricket on the world map, and the 2011 win against England."

Rankin also played for Derbyshire, as well as the North West Warriors.

At 6ft 7ins tall, renowned for the natural bounce he could extract out of any pitch and the ability to swing the ball both ways, Rankin claimed 229 wickets at 23.39 apiece for Ireland - finishing his career as the eighth highest Irish wicket-taker at international level.

Ireland coach Graham Ford said Rankin "can be so proud of his brilliant career".

Ford added: "Unfortunately Father Time catches up with all cricketers. Sadly it is now Boyd's time.

"During my involvement with Cricket Ireland, he has been an ultimate professional, shown great courage while bowling through body niggles and put in many high impact performances."