County Championship: Only 18 overs possible on day two of Surrey v Middlesex
|LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day two):
|Surrey 185-8: Burns 64, Stoneman 63; Andersson 3-30
|Middlesex: Yet to bat
|Surrey 0 pts, Middlesex 2 pts
|Scorecard
Just 18 overs were bowled on day two of Surrey's County Championship derby against Middlesex due to rain.
Surrey were 146-6 in their first innings when play started on time at 11:00 BST, and had moved to 185-8 when rain arrived just before 12:20.
Hashim Amla was bowled by Tom Helm for 24 and Rikki Clarke edged Blake Cullen behind shortly before they went off, with play later abandoned at 15:40 BST.
Saturday's forecast is better but 118 overs have already been lost.