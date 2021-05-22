Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Abell has scored 529 Championship runs this season at an average of 66.12

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day three): Somerset 300-8 dec: Abell 132*, Gregory 57; Worrall 3-52 Gloucestershire 16-2: Brathwaite 13* Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 284 runs Scorecard

Somerset skipper Tom Abell scored his first Championship century of the summer as they shrugged off a mini-collapse on day three at Bristol.

He shared a partnership of 116 with Lewis Gregory after the visitors had slumped from 126-2 to 176-7.

Gregory departed for 57, but Abell was 132 not out when he declared on 300-8 after collecting a third batting point.

It left Gloucestershire nine overs to face and they lost Chris Dent and James Bracey before closing on 16-2.

The home side began the game 13 points clear of Somerset at the top of Group Two, but the visitors may have a slight opportunity of forcing a victory from the game, weather permitting.

However, they will still need 18 wickets on the final day to have any chance of a fifth win in seven matches.

Abell watched a succession of partners come and go during the afternoon, with Dan Worrall taking three wickets in nine balls for Gloucestershire.

But the arrival of Gregory stopped the rot and he struck two sixes and six fours before he was bowled by Matt Taylor.

Abell was only three short of his career-best score when he opted to declare, but the decision paid off as Dent fell first ball to Craig Overton and England call-up Bracey was caught behind as he attempted to drive.