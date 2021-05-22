Last updated on .From the section Counties

Stuart Broad celebrates picking up the wicket of Tom Fell to spark the Worcestershire collapse

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day three): Nottinghamshire 400-5 dec: Duckett 177*, Mullaney 88, James 78 Worcestershire 53-6: Fletcher 5-20 Worcestershire (1 pt) trail Notts (7 pts) by 347 runs Scorecard

Ben Duckett made an unbeaten 177 on day three before six late wickets gave Nottinghamshire a chance of a Group One victory against Worcestershire.

After Friday was washed out, Duckett resumed on 11 with Notts on 51-3.

He went on to share 205 with Lyndon James (78) and 142 with Steven Mullaney (88) before Notts declared their first innings on 400-5 at Trent Bridge.

Worcestershire closed on 53-6, leaving Notts to take 14 wickets on Sunday for an incredible win.

In an extraordinary final hour of play that ended at 19:20 BST, Luke Fletcher took five wickets, including three in an over, and Stuart Broad one in a devastating spell of fast bowling.

After Fletcher removed Jake Libby with his second ball, he then dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliveira and Riki Wessels in the space of five deliveries as Worcestershire slumped to 21-5.

Jack Haynes and Ben Cox briefly resisted the onslaught but Fletcher had Haynes lbw in the penultimate over to finish the day with figures of 5-20.

With so much time in the match lost to rain, Notts knew they would have to score quickly when play finally got under way just before 11:30.

Duckett was at his fluent best in going to a 19th first-class century off 126 balls, while James provided excellent support before he fell one short of a career-best score.

His dismissal brought captain Mullaney to the crease and he upped the tempo even more, reaching 50 off just 40 deliveries before going for a 73-ball 88 just before Notts declared.

Fletcher then proceeded to rip through Worcestershire's top order, aided by some fine catching, to leave the Pears in trouble heading into the final day.