Peter Siddle had only taken six wickets for Essex once before, 6-104 against Surrey at The Kia Oval in 2019

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day two): Warwickshire 166: Bresnan 50, Sibley 43; Siddle 6-38, S Cook 3-48 Essex 16-1: A Cook 11*; Norwell 1-5 Essex (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (0 pts) by 150 runs Scorecard

Peter Siddle returned his best bowling figures for Essex as Warwickshire were bowled out for 166 before rain in Chelmsford ruined the rest of the day.

Resuming on 159-7 after a start delayed by 15 minutes, Warwickshire's first innings lasted just another 16 balls.

Former Australia Test paceman Siddle took two wickets to end with 6-38, while Sam Cook (3-48) got the other.

Essex lost Nick Browne before rain forced them off on 16-1, with Alastair Cook on 11 and Tom Westley on 1.

Having been forced off by heavy rain and wind just after midday, it was not until 17:00 BST that umpires Benjamin Debenham and Ian Gould finally called off play.

Earlier, Tim Bresnan, 47 overnight, got the three he needed for his 43rd first-class half-century before Siddle struck at the other end with two wickets in successive balls.

Danny Briggs carved to Browne at point to give Siddle his sixth five-for for Essex, his most recent having also come against Warwickshire, before Liam Norwell's off stump was relocated with the next ball.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby overcame the hat-trick ball but, with the second ball of the next over, Cook had Bresnan caught at first slip - and three wickets had gone down in seven deliveries.

Norwell then had Browne caught behind, but four overs later they were forced off again.

Just 10.1 overs were possible, but the weekend weather forecast for Chelmsford seems more hopeful.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath:

"This weather has been a shame, but the way we bowled in the first innings was sensational.

"'Sids' having had a breather for a game showed all his experience and class. It is hard for all players to do it every single game and when people slip below the standards there are questions.

"It is fair to say that is the best group seam bowling performance of the season. All three were really good, especially considering the wind. No doubt 'Ports' (Jamie Porter) and 'Sids' have been frustrated but have come back stronger.

"We know the Warwickshire tail has wagged. Their lower order has been their strength, so to knock them over quickly and under 200 was a great effort."