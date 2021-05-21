Last updated on .From the section Counties

Umpires Peter Hartley and Tim Robinson took the decision to call off play for the day at Derby just after 13:00 BST

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 48-0: Godleman 24* Durham: Yet to bat Derbyshire 0 pts, Durham 0 pts Scorecard

Day two in the County Championship Group One game between Derbyshire and Durham was abandoned following steady overnight and morning rain in Derby.

After just 17 overs were possible on day one at the County Ground, umpires Peter Hartley and Tim Robinson did not take long to realise that not a ball would be bowled on the second day.

Saturday's BBC weather forecast for Derby looks a lot more promising.

But then there is also rain forecast for Sunday's fourth and final day.