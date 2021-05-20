Scotland beat Dutch by six wickets to tie series

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Munsey was the key man for Scotland
George Munsey was the key man for Scotland
ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands v Scotland
Netherlands 171 all out: Edwards 56, Myburgh 40. Evans 5-43
Scotland 172-4: Munsey 79, Budge 40. Kingma 2-23
Scotland win by six wickets
Scorecard

A century partnership between George Munsey and Dylan Budge helped Scotland to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands as they tied the two-match one-day international series.

Scotland restricted the hosts - who won Wednesday's rain-disrupted opener by 14 runs - to 171 all out in Rotterdam.

The chase was in jeopardy when Shane Burger's side were reduced to 66-4 as openers Kyle Coetzer and Mathew Cross as well as Calum MacLeod all fell in quick succession.

But Munsey and Budge secured victory.

The pair's 106-run stand - Munsey finished as top scorer with an unbeaten 79 - proved the difference as Scotland reached 172-4 off 42.1 overs.

The series was Scotland's first international action since before the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC