Scotland beat Dutch by six wickets to tie series
|ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands v Scotland
|Netherlands 171 all out: Edwards 56, Myburgh 40. Evans 5-43
|Scotland 172-4: Munsey 79, Budge 40. Kingma 2-23
|Scotland win by six wickets
A century partnership between George Munsey and Dylan Budge helped Scotland to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands as they tied the two-match one-day international series.
Scotland restricted the hosts - who won Wednesday's rain-disrupted opener by 14 runs - to 171 all out in Rotterdam.
The chase was in jeopardy when Shane Burger's side were reduced to 66-4 as openers Kyle Coetzer and Mathew Cross as well as Calum MacLeod all fell in quick succession.
But Munsey and Budge secured victory.
The pair's 106-run stand - Munsey finished as top scorer with an unbeaten 79 - proved the difference as Scotland reached 172-4 off 42.1 overs.
The series was Scotland's first international action since before the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019.