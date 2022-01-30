Women's Ashes: England in Australia 2022

As before, the Women's Ashes are decided on a points-based format. There are four points available for winning the Test, plus two points for each of the limited-overs games.

The series was brought forward by a week to allow both teams to quarantine before the subsequent World Cup in New Zealand.

January

20 1st Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n)
Australia won by nine wickets (Aus 2pts, lead series 2-0)
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Adelaide
No result (1pt each, Aus lead series 3-1)
23 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide
No result (1pt each, Aus lead series 4-2)
27-30 Only Test, Canberra
Match drawn (2pts each, Aus lead series 6-4)
February

3 1st ODI, Canberra (d/n) (03:10 GMT)

6 2nd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 5 Feb)

8 3rd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 7 Feb)

