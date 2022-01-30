Women's Ashes: England in Australia 2022
From the section Cricket
As before, the Women's Ashes are decided on a points-based format. There are four points available for winning the Test, plus two points for each of the limited-overs games.
The series was brought forward by a week to allow both teams to quarantine before the subsequent World Cup in New Zealand.
January
|20 1st Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n)
|Australia won by nine wickets (Aus 2pts, lead series 2-0)
|Report. Scorecard
|22 2nd Twenty20 international, Adelaide
|No result (1pt each, Aus lead series 3-1)
|Report. Scorecard
|23 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide
|No result (1pt each, Aus lead series 4-2)
|Report. Scorecard
|27-30 Only Test, Canberra
|Match drawn (2pts each, Aus lead series 6-4)
|Report. Scorecard
February
3 1st ODI, Canberra (d/n) (03:10 GMT)
6 2nd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 5 Feb)
8 3rd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 7 Feb)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made