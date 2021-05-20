County Championship: Only 16.5 overs possible on day one of Northants v Lancashire
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day one):
|Lancashire 59-0: Davies 34*
|Northamptonshire: Yet to bat
|Northamptonshire 0 pts, Lancashire 0 pts
|Scorecard
Rain meant only 16.5 overs were bowled on day one of Northamptonshire's County Championship match with Lancashire.
After they were put into bat, Lancashire had reached 59-0, with Alex Davies on 34 and Keaton Jennings on 23, when they went off at just before 12:15 BST.
Play was due to resume at 14:30 but another shower arrived beforehand.
With heavy rain falling in Northampton, umpires Richard Kettleborough and Rob Bailey called it off at 16:15.