Fans' return to the Spitfire Ground was spoiled by a long delay

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one): Kent 70-2 (22 overs): Robinson 43; van der Gugten 2-0 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Kent 0pts, Glamorgan 0 pts Scorecard

Kent reached 70 for two on a weather-ruined day with just 22 overs possible.

Ollie Robinson hit a sparky 43 off 62 balls after being promoted to open the batting in place of Daniel Bell-Drummond.

But Timm van der Gugten induced slip catches from both Robinson and Zak Crawley, who fell for nought after his England Test call.

Spectators had to wait until 16:30 BST for play because of damp conditions from the previous day's rain.

The return of crowds for the first time in 603 days in Canterbury was a frustrating experience as hundreds of home members suffered through a string of inspections in chilly conditions.

There were 950 tickets allocated, but some supporters did not arrive and most of the rest had thought better of it by the close.

Despite the lack of rain on the day, it took seven inspections before umpires Richard Illingworth and James Middlebrook were satisfied the outfield and edge of the square had dried enough.

It seemed a good toss for Glamorgan to win, but Robinson and Jordan Cox (26 not out) raced to 60 off 16 overs.

Robinson then edged low to David Lloyd at slip and Crawley fell to a more routine catch by the same fielder in Van der Gugten's next over.

Rain then intervened to end the day's play after 90 minutes of action.

Meanwhile Kent spinner Imran Qayyum has been forced to retire, aged just 27, because of a shoulder injury.

Qayyum made 82 appearances for Kent in seven seasons across the three formats, with best bowling figures of 5-21 in the T20 Blast against Somerset in 2019.

Kent's Ollie Robinson said:

"I've done it a bit (opened the batting) in the twos before. Obviously it's a bit different at first team level, but it's a challenge I'm obviously excited about.

"I embraced it and fortunately I got a few runs, I probably should have got a few more but at the start of the day I probably would have taken 43 first crack.

"Even 200 people feels like a lot of people, just that little bit of energy you get when hit a four and there's a little ripple from the crowd, it just makes such a difference and it was special for me and Jordan [Cox] when we went out to bat.

"There was a big cheer and it's things like that you miss and take for granted a lot of the time."

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"We had the four seasons out there day, a bit of sun, a bit of rain, a bit of wind, they were testing conditions and we did our best to haul them back after they got off to a good start.

"Luckily I got to bowl with the wind and it was easier than coming up the slope, but I've been happy with the way I've been bowling recently and it was nice to get a couple of wickets.

"It was nice to see the crowd, but we didn't really hear them much, we were filling in time by doing crosswords for most of the day and learning some new words!

"Hopefully the weather clears for the rest of the game and they can enjoy some cricket."