No play was possible after lunch on the first day at Bristol

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day one): Somerset 45-1: Byrom 22*, Abell 19* Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 0 pts, Somerset 0 pts Scorecard

Only 20.2 overs were possible on a rain-hit first day between Gloucestershire and Somerset in the meeting of the top two in Group Two.

Somerset were put in after losing the toss and had opener Tom Lammonby run out just eight balls into the match.

Ian Cockbain sprinted in from midwicket to throw down the stumps at the wicketkeeper's end off Ryan Higgins.

Eddie Byrom (22 not out) and captain Tom Abell (19 not out) managed to steer Somerset to 45-1 before rain arrived.

No further play was possible after an early lunch was taken after the second interruption in the morning session.

Gloucestershire lead Group Two on 95 points from five matches, with Somerset second on 91 points having played six matches.