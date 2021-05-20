Last updated on .From the section Counties

Worcestershire's Dillon Pennington struck twice in three overs at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day one): Nottinghamshire 51-3: Hameed 24 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

Bad weather ruined the return of crowds to county cricket on day one between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

Just 11.1 overs were bowled before lunch as Nottinghamshire made 38-1 for the loss of Ben Slater, caught behind by Ben Cox off Dillon Pennington.

Worcestershire then struck twice in successive overs either side of two rain breaks after lunch.

Alzarri Joseph had Haseeb Hameed caught behind for 24, then Pennington got Joe Clarke to leave the hosts on 51-3.

The entire third session was lost, although it took until 18:20 BST before play was finally called off for the day.

Ben Duckett will resume in the morning on 11, with Luke Fletcher the new man due in, having been selected for nightwatchman duty when Clarke was dismissed cheaply again by his former club in what proved to be the final ball before tea and of the day.