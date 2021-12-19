Ashes: England in Australia 2021-22 - fixtures, reports, results and scorecards

November

23-25 v England Lions, Wellington Point
Match abandoned as a draw (no play on days 2 or 3)
Scorecard (external site)external-link
30-3 Dec v England Lions, Brisbane (Ian Healy Oval)
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard (external site)external-link

December

8-12 1st Test, Brisbane (Gabba)
Australia won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Root reaction. Australia reaction. Agnew column
16-20 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)
Australia won by 275 runs
Match report. Scorecard..

26-30 3rd Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)

January

5-9 4th Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 4-8 Jan)

14-18 5th Test, Hobart (d/n) (03:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

