Ashes: England in Australia 2021-22 - fixtures, reports, results and scorecards
November
|23-25 v England Lions, Wellington Point
|Match abandoned as a draw (no play on days 2 or 3)
|Scorecard (external site)
|30-3 Dec v England Lions, Brisbane (Ian Healy Oval)
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard (external site)
December
|8-12 1st Test, Brisbane (Gabba)
|Australia won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Root reaction. Australia reaction. Agnew column
|16-20 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)
|Australia won by 275 runs
|Match report. Scorecard..
26-30 3rd Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)
January
5-9 4th Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 4-8 Jan)
14-18 5th Test, Hobart (d/n) (03:00 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made