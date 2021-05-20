Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Imran Qayyum took 11 wickets in last season's T20 Blast, finishing the competition as Kent's second-highest wicket-taker

Kent left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum has retired from all forms of cricket because of a shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old made 82 appearances for the club in all formats, having joined the Canterbury outfit in 2014 and made his debut two years later.

He took 43 wickets at an average of 28.12 in T20 competition, with his best figures of 5-21 coming against Somerset in 2019.

Qayyum's final professional appearance came against Surrey last October.

"It's disappointing that my career has been cut short but I can look back with pride on the contributions I've made as a Kent player," he told the club website.