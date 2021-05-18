Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Max O'Dowd's fine innings proved to be crucial against Scotland

ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands v Scotland Netherlands 163-8 (33 overs): O'Dowd 82, Van Beek 24. Main 16-2. Scotland 149-8 (33 overs): Berrington 41, Munsey 27. Kingma 21-3. Netherlands win by 14 runs Scorecard

Max O'Dowd's 82 steered Netherlands to a 14-run win over Scotland in the first of their two one-day internationals in Rotterdam.

The New Zealand-born batsman helped the home side, who won the toss, to a total of 163-8.

Losing Matthew Cross for one and captain Kyle Coetzer for nine left Scotland chasing the game at 25-2.

Richie Berrington (41) and George Munsey (27) top scored as they fell short for the loss of eight wickets.

It was Scotland's first international since before the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019.

The two sides meet again in Rotterdam on Friday.