A crowd was allowed in to watch County Championship cricket for the first time this summer following the easing of coronavirus restrictions

LV= County Championship, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 53-1: Holland 24*; Wright 1-13 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Rain ruined the return of crowds to domestic cricket as only 26.2 overs were possible on the opening day of Hampshire's County Championship game with Leicestershire at the Ageas Bowl.

Overnight and morning rain caused a delayed start, prompting Leicestershire to bowl after winning the toss.

Hampshire lost Joe Weatherley before lunch, caught at second slip by Colin Ackermann off Chris Wright.

They had reached 53-1 when play was called off for the day.

Ian Holland will resume on Thursday unbeaten on 24, with Tom Alsop on 15.

Around 1,300 Hampshire members were allowed in to watch - the first cricket match in England to host paying spectators since September 2019 - but they had to wait until noon for play to get under way because of the damp conditions.

Then only 12.2 overs were possible in the afternoon session before a torrential downpour forced an early tea.

The umpires abandoned play for the day shortly after 16:00 BST.