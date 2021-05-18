Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South-African born Campher struck four fours in his unbeaten 59 against England on his Ireland debut

Ireland will be without all-rounder Curtis Campher for next month's three-match series against the Netherlands because of an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old was forced to discontinue bowling while playing for Ireland Wolves last week.

He will have surgery on the ankle and Ireland hope Campher will be fit to face South Africa in Ireland's first home game this summer on 11 July.

Campher made an unbeaten 59 against England on his Ireland debut last year.

"Curtis will have surgery for an ankle impingement issue that he has been managing for a prolonged period of time," said Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland.

"During last week's Wolves game at Oak Hill, his ankle concern had progressed to the point where he could no longer continue bowling.

"He immediately had the ankle scanned and saw a specialist for assessment, where it was agreed the best course of action was surgery to hopefully resolve the issue long-term.

"Curtis will then begin his rehab immediately after in preparation for the summer home international series."