The Hundred - the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new 100-ball competition - has teamed up with BBC Music Introducing to bring live music back to England and Wales this summer.

Six artists external-link will perform at six games, with live music at all 68 games in the competition coming from the resident Hundred DJs, who are also part of the Introducing scheme.

Each team will also have their own host - with budding presenters co-hosting as part of the ECB's The Hundred Rising programme.

Lady Sanity, who will be performing at Edgbaston at a Birmingham Phoenix game, said: "I'm excited to finally be on a stage, especially in Birmingham.

"It's great to see a competition that puts women on the same platform as men - I'm all for that."

Sanjay Patel, The Hundred managing director said: "We are curating a real festival line-up to deliver a ground-breaking music programme that is integrated into a world-class sporting event, unlike anything that has been delivered before.

"Each of the acts, DJs and hosts we've announced embody the spirit of The Hundred in their own way and they'll be bringing the energy all summer long."