Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Craig Miles took six wickets to help Warwickshire beat Essex earlier in the County Championship season

Fast bowler Craig Miles has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Warwickshire until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Miles, 26, joined from Gloucestershire prior to the 2019 season and has taken 31 wickets in 11 first-class games.

Director of cricket Paul Farbrace told the club website external-link Miles had worked hard during the winter to get into the team.

"He offers a huge amount with the ball, is a capable batsman and makes a big impact in the field," Farbrace added.