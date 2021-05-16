Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer celebrates taking a wicket against Kent in the first innings

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is an injury concern for the two Tests against New Zealand next month after a recurrence of his elbow problem.

Archer was unable to bowl on Saturday during Sussex's County Championship match with Kent and will not bowl on the final day on Sunday.

The 26-year-old pulled out of the now postponed Indian Premier League to focus on his recovery.

He also had surgery on a hand injury sustained while cleaning a fish tank.

The first Test against New Zealand at Lord's starts on 2 June.

Having taken two wickets in the first innings, Archer had bowled only five overs in Kent's second innings. But after rain delayed play until 17:00 BST in Hove, it appeared as though he was being gestured to return to the attack by Sussex captain Ben Brown.

Instead, George Garton ended up bowling the second over after the restart from the Sea End.

"There was some confusion over the state of Jofra's elbow," Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury told BBC Radio Sussex.

"Ben Brown thought he was going to bowl and there was confusion over that, but obviously his elbow is sore so he couldn't bowl.

"Any other info about his elbow, unfortunately that's the England and Wales Cricket Board's job to mention that."

Archer cut his hand cleaning his fish tank in January, before England's tour of India, where he played in two of the four Tests and all five Twenty20s.

He had an injection in March to help deal with the longstanding elbow problem.