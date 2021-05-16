Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Critchley (right) was one of three second-innings wickets for Essex seam bowler Jamie Porter

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Essex 412-3 dec: Lawrence 152, Westley 106 Derbyshire 146: Guest 49; Harmer 9-80 & 251 (f/o): Guest 65, Godleman 45; Porter 3-41, S Cook 3-45 Essex (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (1 pt) by an innings and 15 runs Scorecard

County champions Essex bounced back from two defeats in three games with an innings victory over Derbyshire.

Despite the first day being abandoned, Essex still had time to win by an innings and 15 runs after dismissing Derbyshire for a second-innings 251.

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook both took three wickets while Simon Harmer claimed three more to go with his haul of 9-80 in the visitors' first innings.

Brooke Guest made 65 as he top-scored in both innings for Derbyshire.

Having lost to Warwickshire by seven wickets and Nottinghamshire by an innings and 30 runs, Essex's title defence looked to be stalling after just one win in their first five matches.

But after taking maximum points from this game, they moved to the top of Group One, albeit it by just three points from second-placed Durham and having played a game more than their nearest challengers.

Derbyshire had resumed on 97-1 in their follow-on, still 169 runs shy of making Essex bat again.

Guest and captain Billy Godleman (45) looked determined to frustrate the attack, which had dismissed them for just 146 in their first innings.

But Porter and Cook trapped both batsmen leg before midway through the morning session to make it 118-3.

Between more rain showers, lunch and a couple of dropped catches, Wayne Madsen (36) and Leus du Plooy (39) added 75 for the fourth wicket.

Derbyshire's rearguard was severely dented though when they both fell within the space of six balls to make it 193-5. Madsen was smartly caught at short leg by Ryan ten Doeschate off Harmer to give him his 10th wicket in the match before Du Plooy edged Shane Snater to Alastair Cook at first slip.

Once Matt Critchley (25) fell to Porter, Sam Cook took the last two wickets to complete the innings win.

Defeat leaves Derbyshire bottom of the group and still winless after five matches.