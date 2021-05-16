Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Leaning's sixth first-class century also followed up his first-innings 63 at Hove

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Kent 145 & 387-4 dec: Leaning 127*, Crawley 85, Robinson 85; Archer 1-14 Sussex 256: Van Zyl 52; Quinn 4-54, Gilchrist 3-51 Sussex (13 pts) drew with Kent (11 pts) Scorecard

Jack Leaning steered Kent to a draw against Sussex with an unbeaten 127 on another rain-affected day at Hove.

No play was possible before lunch on the final day after two sessions were also lost to the weather on Saturday.

But Leaning still found time to compile his sixth first-class century and shared a fourth-wicket partnership with 182 with Ollie Robinson (85).

Kent moved on from 220-3 overnight to 387-4 before both sides settled for the draw before the scheduled close.

The result will suit neither side who are in the bottom half of Group Three, with Kent still winless after six matches.

Sussex had looked in command for the first two days after bowling Kent out for just 145 and then claiming a 111-run lead with their first-innings reply of 256.

But they were partly hampered by the absence of England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who experienced a recurrence of his elbow injury that restricted him to just five overs in the second innings.

Leaning, Robinson and England batsman Zak Crawley (85) all made runs as wickets became harder to come by for bowlers.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Robinson was the only wicket to fall on the last day, leg before to Tom Clark to give him his maiden first-class scalp.