More rain early on Sunday left parts of the outfield at Taunton under water

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Surrey 206-4: Burns 55, Pope 33; Gregory 2-64 Somerset: did not bat Somerset (9 pts) drew with Surrey (9 pts) Scorecard

Somerset drew with Surrey after four days of poor weather saw just 68 overs bowled at Taunton.

The final day was abandoned within what should have been the first hour of play without a ball being bowled.

Surrey had made 206-4 in the play that was possible, with England Test opener Rory Burns making 55.

Both teams take nine points from the game and the result leaves Somerset second in Group Two, four points behind leaders Gloucestershire.

Surrey stay fourth and both sides have now played six of their 10 group matches.