Essex spinner Simon Harmer's previous best first-class bowling figures were 9-95 prior to his 9-80 against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Essex 412-3 dec: Lawrence 152, Westley 106 Derbyshire 146: Harmer 9-80; Guest 56, Godleman 39 & 97-1: Guest 56* Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Essex (6 pts) by 169 runs Scorecard

Simon Harmer took career-best figures of 9-80 on a dominant rain-interrupted day for Essex in their County Championship match against Derbyshire.

Harmer tore through the Derbyshire order to bowl them out for 146, after Essex had posted 412-3 declared.

The visitors were made to follow on and then lost opener Luis Reece for nought.

But Brooke Guest (56 not out) and Billy Godleman (39 not out) guided them to 97-1 at stumps, still trailing by 169 heading into the final day.

The start of day three was delayed following overnight rain at Chelmsford, but Harmer made up for lost time by taking regular wickets - with only Essex centurion Dan Lawrence preventing him from claiming all 10.

Guest top-scored with 49 for Derbyshire - and then went one better in the second innings to bring up his maiden first-class half-century.

He and Godleman shared an unbroken stand of 83 and at least one of them may need to go on if they are to avoid defeat.