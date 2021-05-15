Jack Burnham was congratulated by Stuart Poynter (right) after making his first century for Durham in five years

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 246 & 389-5 dec: Young 103, Burnham 102*, Eckersley 86; Tongue 2-59 Worcestershire 213 & 60-0: Mitchell 45* Worcestershire (4 pts) need a further 363 runs to beat Durham (4 pts) Scorecard

Jack Burnham hit only his second first-class century and Will Young his second in successive games as Durham set Worcestershire 423 to win.

Ned Eckersley blasted six sixes and six fours in a quickfire 86 as Durham, 79-1 overnight, finally declared on 389-5.

But the cornerstones were centurions Young (103) and Burnham, whose 102 not out was his first ton since hitting 135 at The Oval as a teenager in 2016.

Worcestershire then cruised to 60-0 in the 14 overs before the close.

Jake Libby was dropped at second slip by Scott Borthwick before reaching the close on 14, but opening partner Daryl Mitchell, who had managed just 15 runs in his previous five innings against Durham, dismissed by Chris Rushworth on each occasion, revelled late on to reach 45.

He carved six fours, mostly off Rushworth, who was removed from the attack after just four overs which cost 28.

Worcestershire might have had longer to bat, but Durham were held up when Burnham got stuck in the nervous nineties and was almost overtaken by Eckersley, who went from 50 to 86 in just seven deliveries before being caught at deep point off Charlie Morris.

New Zealander Will Young's century was his second for Durham in as many matches

Earlier, Young was missed on 94 by Morris who put him down at midwicket when the New Zealand Test opener tried to reach his ton with a six off Ed Barnard.

But Young, standing in for one more game following the delayed arrival of Australian Cameron Bancroft, eventually made his century, his 12th in first-class cricket and his second in consecutive matches.

Durham have confirmed Bancroft will make his first appearance of the season for Durham at Derby next Thursday - but he will warm up by playing for Durham Second XI against Leicestershire at Kibworth, starting on Monday.