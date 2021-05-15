Keith Barker added 61 in just 60 balls to his overnight 23 to turn the game on its head

LV= County Championship Group Two, Lord's, London (day three): Middlesex 172 & 101: Handscombe 24; Abbott 5-41, Abbas 3-24 Hampshire 207 & 66-3: Holland 22 Hampshire (20 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Hampshire wrapped up a seven-wicket win after Middlesex collapsed on day three at Lord's.

Resuming 41 behind on 131-7, big-hitting from Keith Barker (84) carried Hampshire to 207 all out and a 36-run first-innings lead.

Kyle Abbott (5-41) and Mohammed Abbas (3-24) then bundled Middlesex out for 101 in fewer than 30 overs.

Hants wobbled after a rain delay, but Ian Holland (22) and Sam Northeast (18 not out) took them across the line.

Hampshire's third win of the season moved them level on points with second-place Somerset in Group B, while Middlesex remained second-bottom, just four points above Leicestershire after a fifth defeat in six matches.

Bowlers had been firmly in charge for the opening two days, but Barker turned the game on its head with a blistering counter-attack, bringing up his 19th first-class 50 and then hitting 34 off his next 19 balls - including 18 from one Tim Murtagh over - before he finally fell to a superb Peter Handscomb catch off James Harris.

Middlesex lost openers Sam Robson and Jack Davies and first-innings top-scorer Nick Gubbins before they had bridged the deficit, and were five down and just 13 ahead when Abbott removed skipper Handscomb (24) for the second time in the match.

Barker was in the game again when he had Martin Andersson trapped in front for his 50th first-class wicket for Hants, but Abbott again starred with the ball, mopping up the tail after tea to finish with match figures of 11-85.

Hampshire appeared to be cruising to the total when a third rain break of the day paused their chase at 23-0, and they quickly lost Joe Weatherley and Liam Dawson after the resumption.

Holland then became Murtagh's second wicket with 26 still needed, but with rain threatening a washout of Sunday's play, Northeast hit four fours in a 13-ball cameo of 18 to seal victory under the lights.