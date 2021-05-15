Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset have won four of their five County Championship matches so far this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Surrey 206-4: Burns 55, Pope 33 Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Just nine overs were bowled on the third day of Somerset's County Championship match against Surrey after further rain in the West Country.

Play got under way on time at Taunton but Surrey were only able to add 15 runs to their overnight 191-4 before rain forced the players off the field.

The match looks destined for a draw, with just 68 overs bowled in total across the first three days.

The first four sessions of the game were lost to rain and a wet outfield.

Surrey will resume the fourth day on 206-4, with England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (16 not out) and Jamie Smith (27 not out) at the crease.